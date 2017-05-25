版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 26日 星期五 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Element Lifestyle Retirement announces private placement

May 25 Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc

* Element lifestyle retirement announces private placement

* Element lifestyle retirement inc - non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 7.5 million and up to 12.5 million units at a price of cdn$0.20 per unit

* Element lifestyle retirement - net proceeds will be used to fund portion of $6.7 million purchase price for 1.96 acres property located at bayview place, british columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐