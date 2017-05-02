版本:
BRIEF-Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc reports net loss of $0.01 per share

May 2 Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc:

* Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc- for quarter, net loss of $0.01 per share

* Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc- commenced a strategic planning review process to explore alternatives to improve shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
