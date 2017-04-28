BRIEF-Element Lifestyle to acquire 1.96 acres commercial property at Bayview Place

BRIEF-Quorum Information Technologies Q1 rev rises 11 pct
* Quorum information technologies inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.0008
April 28 Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc :
* Element Lifestyle Retirement - entered into agreement to acquire a 1.96 acres commercial property located along Harbourside of Victoria at Bayview Place
* Element Lifestyle Retirement - purchase price for lands of $6.7 million will be paid in cash, expected to be funded by combination of equity/debt financing
* Gcp applied technologies expands production capacity in tennessee
* Nippon Express and Amazon.com to start a logistics service to let small and midsize businesses export products to the U.S- Nikkei