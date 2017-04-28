版本:
BRIEF-Element Lifestyle to acquire 1.96 acres commercial property at Bayview Place

April 28 Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc :

* Element Lifestyle Retirement - entered into agreement to acquire a 1.96 acres commercial property located along Harbourside of Victoria at Bayview Place

* Element Lifestyle Retirement - purchase price for lands of $6.7 million will be paid in cash, expected to be funded by combination of equity/debt financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
