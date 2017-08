BRIEF-Elevate Credit Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.08

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Elevate Credit Inc

* Elevate Credit Inc - qtrly revenues totaled $150.5 million, an 18.7% increase from $126.8 million for prior-year period

* Elevate Credit Inc -qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Elevate Credit Inc - for full year 2017, company reaffirms that it expects total revenue of $680 million to $720 million

* Elevate Credit Inc - for full year 2017, company reaffirms net income of $13 million to $19 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uQPguJ) Further company coverage: