版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Elevate Credit prices IPO of 12.4 mln shares at $6.50/shr

April 6 Elevate Credit Inc:

* Elevate Credit Inc prices initial public offering of 12.4 million shares at $6.50 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon - bit.ly/2o68PM0 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐