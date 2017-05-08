BRIEF-Elevate Credit Q1 earnings per share $0.06

BRIEF-Tag Oil says ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, were 4,143 mboe
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
May 8 Elevate Credit Inc:
* Elevate credit announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $680 million to $720 million
* Q1 revenue rose 19.6 percent to $156.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $689.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $95 million to $105 million
* Elevate credit -total number of new customer loans for q1 of 2017 was about 53,000 compared to about 41,000 customer loans for prior-year period
* Sees 2017 net income of $13 million to $19 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Turkish Airlines signs with Jeppesen to optimize navigation capabilities
* Rignet is awarded a systems integration contract for expansion of a large scale midstream energy facility