BRIEF-Elevate Credit Q1 earnings per share $0.06

May 8 Elevate Credit Inc:

* Elevate credit announces first quarter 2017 results

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $680 million to $720 million

* Q1 revenue rose 19.6 percent to $156.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $689.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $95 million to $105 million

* Elevate credit -total number of new customer loans for q1 of 2017 was about 53,000 compared to about 41,000 customer loans for prior-year period

* Sees 2017 net income of $13 million to $19 million