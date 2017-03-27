版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二

BRIEF-Elevate Credit sees IPO of 7.7 mln shares to be priced between $12-$14 per share

March 27 Elevate Credit Inc

* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mK3r23 Further company coverage:
