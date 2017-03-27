BRIEF-Elevate Credit sees IPO of 7.7 mln shares to be priced between $12-$14 per share

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Elevate Credit Inc
* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mK3r23 Further company coverage:
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results