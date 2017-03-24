BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.15

March 24 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Eleven Biotherapeutics reports fourth quarter and full
year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $800,000 versus $600,000
* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc- cash and cash equivalents were
$25.3 million as of December 31, 2016, compared to $36.1 million
as of December 31, 2015
* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc- Eleven expects to have cash to
fund research and development programs and operations into early
2018.
* Eleven Biotherapeutics - topline phase 3 data for lead
drug candidate vicinium, in development for non-muscle invasive
bladder cancer, expected in 2018
