BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics to collaborate with Astrazeneca, National Cancer Institute

June 6 Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc:
* Eleven Biotherapeutics to collaborate with Astrazeneca and
National Cancer Institute on development of vicinium in
combination with durvalumab
* Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc says vicinium is currently in a
phase 3 registration trial for treatment of high-grade NMIBC
* Eleven Biotherapeutics - for phase 3 expects to complete
patient enrollment in second half of 2017, and to report topline
3-month data in Q2 of 2018
* Says the combination drug is for treatment of non-muscle
invasive bladder cancer
