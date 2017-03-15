版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-e.l.f. Beauty files for secondary offering of up to $175 mln

March 15 E.L.F. Beauty Inc

* e.l.f. Beauty inc - files for secondary offering of up to $175.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
