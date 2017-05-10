BRIEF-E.L.F. Beauty Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 E.L.F. Beauty Inc:
* E.L.F. Beauty announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 sales $60.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* E.L.F. Beauty Inc -reaffirms guidance of 24% to 28% net sales growth for 2017
* E.L.F. Beauty Inc sees 2017 adjusted pro forma diluted EPS $0.40 - $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)