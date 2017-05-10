BRIEF-E.L.F. Beauty Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

May 10 E.L.F. Beauty Inc:

* E.L.F. Beauty announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 sales $60.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $59.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* E.L.F. Beauty Inc -reaffirms guidance of 24% to 28% net sales growth for 2017

* E.L.F. Beauty Inc sees 2017 adjusted pro forma diluted EPS $0.40 - $0.43