2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co files for potential three-part notes offering

May 4 Eli Lilly And Co:

* Eli Lilly and Co files for potential three-part notes offering; size undisclosed Source text :(bit.ly/2qIKWbH) Further company coverage:
