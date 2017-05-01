版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 02:47 BJT

BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets Q2 2017 dividend of $0.52 per share

May 1 Eli Lilly and Co:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
