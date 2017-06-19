版本:
2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Eli Lilly and Co sets quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share

June 19 Eli Lilly And Co

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
