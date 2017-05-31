BRIEF-Eli Lilly announces phase 3 RANGE Urothelial cancer trial of CYRAMZA met primary endpoint

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces plans to list options on Altice USA
* CBOE Holdings Inc - announced it plans to list options on altice usa inc
May 31 Eli Lilly and Co:
* Lilly announces phase 3 RANGE Urothelial cancer trial of cyramza® (ramucirumab) met primary endpoint, improving progression-free survival
* Eli Lilly and Co - trial met primary endpoint
* Says it anticipates that overall survival results are likely to be required for global regulatory submissions
* Eli Lilly and Co - although primary endpoint has been met, Lilly anticipates overall survival results are likely to be required for global regulatory submissions
* Says final OS results are currently expected in mid-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential two-part yen denominated notes offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLpbcb) Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million