版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三 18:51 BJT

BRIEF-Eli Lilly announces phase 3 RANGE Urothelial cancer trial of CYRAMZA met primary endpoint

May 31 Eli Lilly and Co:

* Lilly announces phase 3 RANGE Urothelial cancer trial of cyramza® (ramucirumab) met primary endpoint, improving progression-free survival

* Eli Lilly and Co - ‍trial met primary endpoint​

* Says it anticipates that overall survival results are likely to be required for global regulatory submissions

* Eli Lilly and Co - although primary endpoint has been met, Lilly anticipates overall survival results are likely to be required for global regulatory submissions

* Says final OS results are currently expected in mid-2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐