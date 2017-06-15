BRIEF-Eli Lilly files supplemental biologics license application with FDA for Taltz

June 15 Eli Lilly And Co
* Eular 2017: Lilly's Taltz (ixekizumab) demonstrated
significant improvements in disease signs and symptoms at 24
weeks among patients with active psoriatic arthritis who had
prior inadequate response or intolerance to TNF inhibitors
* Eli Lilly and Co - Lilly has filed a supplemental
biologics license application with FDA for Taltz as a treatment
of adult patients with active PSA
* Eli Lilly - patients treated with either dosing regimen of
Taltz experienced significant improvements compared with placebo
in other key secondary measures
* Eli Lilly and Co - submissions to other regulatory
agencies around world are expected later in the year for Taltz
* Eli Lilly and Co- serious adverse events and
discontinuation rates due to adverse events were not
significantly different between treatment groups
* Incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was greater
with Taltz treatment compared with placebo
* Taltz is also in Phase 3 trials for treatment of
radiographic and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: