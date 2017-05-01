版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-Eli Lilly says got civil investigative demand from Washington AG's office about pricing of insulin products

May 1 Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly says got civil investigative demand from washington ag's office about pricing of insulin products, relationships with pharmacy benefit managers

* Lilly says got civil investigative demand from state of new mexico's office of the attorney general relating to pricing of insulin products - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2qlwvxL) Further company coverage:
