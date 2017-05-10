版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Eli Lilly says Leigh Ann Pusey joins as senior VP of Corporate Affairs and Communications

May 10 Eli Lilly And Co

* Leigh Ann Pusey joins Lilly as senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications

* Eli lilly and co - leigh ann pusey will be joining lilly as senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications, effective june 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐