BRIEF-Eli Lilly updates on study data on Jardiance

June 13 Eli Lilly and Co:
* Jardiance® (empagliflozin) analysis reinforces established
safety profile
* Analysis of 12,500 adults with type 2 diabetes from 19
studies showed amputations and fractures were not increased with
Jardiance versus placebo
* Adverse events were assessed in people who took at least
one dose of Jardiance or placebo
* An analysis of pooled safety data from 19 studies,
including EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, was well tolerated
* Ooverall safety profile of Jardiance in EMPA-REG OUTCOME
was consistent with that of previous studies of Jardiance and
current label information
* Jardiance not associated with increased risk of
hypoglycemia versus placebo, except in those who were on
background sulfonylurea therapy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: