版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Elite Group to acquire working interest in Permian Basin oil wells

June 20 Elite Group Inc :

* Elite group, inc. To acquire working interest in permian basin oil wells

* Elite group inc - signing of a letter of intent to acquire a 75% working interest in 2 wells in permian basin of texas

* Elite group inc - lease is for 160 acres of land in gaines county

* Elite group inc - have arranged for funding for wells Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐