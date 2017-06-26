版本:
BRIEF-Elk Creek Partners reports 5.05 pct passive stake in Synchronoss Technologies

June 26 Elk Creek Partners LLC:

* Elk Creek Partners LLC reports a 5.05 percent passive stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc as of June 23, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2senaoE) Further company coverage:
