BRIEF-Ellington Financial says estimated book value per share as of Feb 28 was $19.64, or $19.36 on a diluted basis

March 7 Ellington Financial Llc

* Estimated book value per common share as of February 28, 2017 was $19.64, or $19.36 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
