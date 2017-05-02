版本:
BRIEF-Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22

May 2 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

* Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted core earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
