BRIEF-Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT says public offering of 3 mln common shares priced at $14.55 per share

May 10 Ellington Residential Mortgage Reit

* Ellington residential mortgage reit announces pricing of public offering of common shares

* Says public offering of 3.00 million common shares priced at $14.55per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
