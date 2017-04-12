版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:48 BJT

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors issues statement about Akzo Nobel N.V.

April 12 Akzo Nobel NV:

* Elliott Advisors (UK) limited issues statement about Akzo Nobel N.V. rejection of EGM agenda item

* Elliott Management Corp says Elliott views Akzo Nobel's position rejecting agenda item as inexplicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐