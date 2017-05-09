版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 13:10 BJT

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal

May 9 Elliott Advisors-

* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM

* Elliott - Considers reasons outlined by Akzo Nobel's boards for declining PPG's third proposal to be "unconvincing and unsupported by any available evidence"

* Elliott advisors - believes PPG's third proposal sufficiently addresses concerns expressed by boards warrant Akzo Nobel's constructive engagement with PPG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐