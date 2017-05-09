BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 Elliott Advisors-
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
* Elliott - Considers reasons outlined by Akzo Nobel's boards for declining PPG's third proposal to be "unconvincing and unsupported by any available evidence"
* Elliott advisors - believes PPG's third proposal sufficiently addresses concerns expressed by boards warrant Akzo Nobel's constructive engagement with PPG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
June 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Shire Plc's long-acting therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), adding another treatment to its stock of drugs for the cognitive condition that affects millions of children.