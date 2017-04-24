BRIEF-Elliott Advisors (UK) says is encouraged that Akzo Nobel has stated that it will "carefully review and consider" PPG's latest proposal

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Elliott Advisors (UK) says is encouraged that Akzo Nobel has stated that it will "carefully review and consider" PPG's latest proposal
* Elliott Advisors (UK) says continues to believe that it is in the interest of all stakeholders for Akzo Nobel's boards to accept PPG's offer
* Elliott Advisors (UK) says there can be no reasonable doubt that PPG's revised proposal represents a bona fide proposal from a credible counterparty Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: