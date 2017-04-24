BRIEF-Elliott Advisors (UK) says is encouraged that Akzo Nobel has stated that it will "carefully review and consider" PPG's latest proposal

April 24 (Reuters) -

* Elliott Advisors (UK) says is encouraged that Akzo Nobel has stated that it will "carefully review and consider" PPG's latest proposal

* Elliott Advisors (UK) says continues to believe that it is in the interest of all stakeholders for Akzo Nobel's boards to accept PPG's offer

* Elliott Advisors (UK) says there can be no reasonable doubt that PPG's revised proposal represents a bona fide proposal from a credible counterparty Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)