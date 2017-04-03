BRIEF-Elliott Associates and affiliates reports 8.6 pct stake Roadrunner Transportation Systems

April 3 (Reuters) -

* Elliott Associates and affiliates reports combined economic exposure in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc of about 8.6% - SEC filing

* Elliott Associates reported the 8.6 percent stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of April 3 via a 13-D filing with the SEC

* Elliott Associates in March had reported a 7.5 percent stake in Roadrunner Transportation via a 13-G filing that indicated a passive stake in the co