BRIEF-Elliott Associates and affiliates reports 8.6 pct stake Roadrunner Transportation Systems

April 3 (Reuters) -

* Elliott Associates and affiliates reports combined economic exposure in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc of about 8.6% - SEC filing

* Elliott Associates reported the 8.6 percent stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of April 3 via a 13-D filing with the SEC

* Elliott Associates in March had reported a 7.5 percent stake in Roadrunner Transportation via a 13-G filing that indicated a passive stake in the co Source text: (bit.ly/2n4uW6s) Further company coverage:
