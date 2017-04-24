版本:
2017年 4月 25日

BRIEF-Elliott Associates L.P. reports purchase of 67,680 shares of Peabody Energy

April 24 Peabody Energy Corp:

* Elliott Associates L.P. reports purchase of 67,680 shares of Peabody Energy from April 20- April 24 at price ranging from $25.1127 per share - $26.2616 per share Source text: (bit.ly/2pY2DVr) Further company coverage:
