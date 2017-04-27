BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports purchase of 153,909 shares of Peabody Energy

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Peabody Energy Corp-
* Elliott Associates Lp reports purchase of 153,909 shares of Peabody Energy from April 25 - April 27 at price ranging from $26.0724/share-$26.50/share Source text: (bit.ly/2p8PN87) Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F