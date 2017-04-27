版本:
BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports purchase of 153,909 shares of Peabody Energy

April 27 Peabody Energy Corp-

* Elliott Associates Lp reports purchase of 153,909 shares of Peabody Energy from April 25 - April 27 at price ranging from $26.0724/share-$26.50/share Source text: (bit.ly/2p8PN87) Further company coverage:
