BRIEF-Elliott condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of EGM

April 25 Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited:
* Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited condemns Akzo Nobel's
rejection of Extraordinary General Meeting
* Says it views Akzo Nobel’s rejection of the EGM request as
groundless
* Says shareholder feedback apparently indicates that
shareholders would vote to remove Mr. Burgmans from his position
as chairman of the supervisory board
* Says given there is third PPG proposal being considered by
Akzo Nobel’s boards, Elliott intends to assess Akzo Nobel’s
response to that proposal
* Elliott says is confident that the EGM request meets the
required standards of reasonableness and fairness, and passes
the 'legitimate interest' test
