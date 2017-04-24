版本:
BRIEF-Elliott International reports purchase of 143,820 shares of Peabody Energy

April 24 (Reuters) -

* Elliott International LP reports purchase of 143,820 shares of Peabody Energy priced between $25.1127 and $26.2616 on April 20 to April 24, 2017 Further company coverage:
