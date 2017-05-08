版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 21:26 BJT

BRIEF-Elliott Management reports 15.3 pct stake in Gigamon

May 8 Elliott Associates L.P.:

* Says Elliott, Elliott International and EICA have combined economic exposure in Gigamon Inc of about 15.3 percent of shares outstanding

* Reports a 2.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc as of April 28 - SEC filing

* Believe securities of Gigamon Inc are "significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity"

* Seek to engage in a dialogue with Gigamon's board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value

* May develop plans and/or make proposals with respect to, or with respect to potential changes in operations, management, among other things Source text - (bit.ly/2pcAFZa)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐