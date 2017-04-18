版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Elliott Management responds to Klaus Kleinfeld's resignation

April 17 (Reuters) -

* Elliott Management responds to Klaus Kleinfeld's resignation

* Elliott Management - issued statement in response to resignation of Klaus Kleinfeld as chairman and chief executive officer of Arconic Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
