2017年 3月 28日

BRIEF-Elliott Management sends letter to Arconic board in response to Co's "refusal to comply with information request"

March 27 Elliott Management Corp:

* Elliott Management Corp sends letter to Arconic Inc board, management in response to company's "refusal to comply with information request" Source text for Eikon:
