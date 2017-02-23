版本:
BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO

Feb 23 Elliott Management Corp:

* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO

* Elliott Management Corp says arconic board should form a search committee and conduct a full search for a new CEO

* Elliott management Corporation says collectively beneficially own approximately 13% economic interest in Arconic inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
