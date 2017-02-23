BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Elliott Management Corp:
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp says arconic board should form a search committee and conduct a full search for a new CEO
* Elliott management Corporation says collectively beneficially own approximately 13% economic interest in Arconic inc
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million