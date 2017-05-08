BRIEF-Elliott releases new letter to Arconic shareholders

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Arconic Inc
* Elliott management releases new letter to arconic shareholders
* Elliott management says more recently, during pendency of proxy contest, board imposed upon company a potential $500 million funding obligation
* Elliott management - funding obligation agreement was not disclosed at time of creation, modification, when elliott filed 13-d or at start of proxy contest
* Eliott management - while we believe larry lawson should be "leading candidate" to be arconic ceo, we have never "demanded his selection"
* Eliott management says "never insisted that elliott be given any sort of veto right" over arconic's choice of chief executive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.