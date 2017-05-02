版本:
BRIEF-Ellipsiz Communications says Harvey McKenzie tendered resignation as CFO

May 1 Ellipsiz Communications Ltd

* Ellipsiz Communications Ltd announces appointment of new chief financial officer

* Ellipsiz Communications - Harvey McKenzie tendered resignation as chief financial officer but will continue to provide consulting services to ECL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
