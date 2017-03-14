版本:
BRIEF-Ellomay Capital announces results of debenture offering in Israel

March 14 Ellomay Capital Ltd

* Ellomay capital announces results of debenture offering in Israel

* Expects that proceeds from offering, net of offering expenses and commissions, will be approximately NIS 121.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
