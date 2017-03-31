版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 18:07 BJT

BRIEF-Ellomay Capital Q4 shr $0.12

March 31 Ellomay Capital Ltd:

* Qtrly revenues $2.3 million versus $2.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Ellomay Capital reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐