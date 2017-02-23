版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:57 BJT

BRIEF-Ellsworth Growth and Income board reaffirms 5pct distribution policy

Feb 23 Ellsworth Growth And Income Fund Ltd :

* Ellsworth Growth And Income - Board of trustees reaffirmed 5pct distribution policy, declared a $0.11 per share cash distribution payable on May. 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐