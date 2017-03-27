版本:
BRIEF-Elon musk launches new company called Neuralink Corp - WSJ

March 27 (Reuters) -

* Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk launches another company called Neuralink Corp with aims to implant tiny electrodes in human brains - WSJ, citing sources Source text : on.wsj.com/2orKIon Further company coverage:
