版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Eltek announced a distribution agreement with NCAB Group Italy

May 24 Eltek Ltd

* Eltek announced a distribution agreement with NCAB Group Italy

* Eltek Ltd - announced today an agreement with NCAB Group Italy to distribute Eltek's products in Italy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐