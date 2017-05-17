版本:
BRIEF-Eltek reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

May 17 Eltek Ltd

* Eltek reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
