版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-Eltel AB agreement on new long-term financing, conditional upon completion of rights issue

May 2 Eltel Ab

* Rights issue of approximately 150 MEUR, with preferential rights for Eltel's shareholders

* Eltel announces rights issue

* Agreement on new long-term financing, conditional upon completion of rights issue

* Purpose of rights issue is to create a capital structure that enables financing of Eltel's new strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐