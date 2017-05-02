BRIEF-Eltel's board decided to file report to police regarding former CEO Axel Hjärne

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Eltel Ab
* Eltel's board of directors has decided to file a report to police regarding former CEO Axel Hjärne
* Decided to appoint a special investigator to investigate liability regarding negative outcome in project business
* Based on investigation conclusions, decided to file police report regarding suspicions of accounting violation and/or fraud against co's former CEO Axel Hjärne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.