版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Eltel's board decided to file report to police regarding former CEO Axel Hjärne

May 2 Eltel Ab

* Eltel's board of directors has decided to file a report to police regarding former CEO Axel Hjärne

* Decided to appoint a special investigator to investigate liability regarding negative outcome in project business

* Based on investigation conclusions, decided to file police report regarding suspicions of accounting violation and/or fraud against co's former CEO Axel Hjärne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐