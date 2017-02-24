版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant

Feb 24 EU Medicines Agency:

* EU medicines Agency recommendations for February 2017

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant Edoxaban

* EU Medicines Agency says adopted positive opinion recommending changes to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Darzalex

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Hospira UK Limited's Pemetrexed for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer Source (bit.ly/2lCHPks) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐