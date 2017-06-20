版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-eMagin files shelf registration statement to replace prior shelf

June 20 eMagin Corp

* eMagin files shelf registration statement to replace prior shelf

* eMagin Corp - eMagin currently does not have any immediate plans to offer or sell securities under new registration statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
