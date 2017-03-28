版本:
BRIEF-eMagin Q4 loss per share $0.11

March 28 eMagin Corp:

* eMagin corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 revenue $4.6 million versus $6.7 million

* Signs additional strategic partnership agreement with a major consumer electronics company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
