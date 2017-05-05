BRIEF-EMC Insurance reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.32

May 5 Emc Insurance Group Inc:

* EMC Insurance Group Inc reports 2017 first quarter results, and announces a presentation by management at the 2017 east coast ideas investor conference

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view $1.35 to $1.55

* Qtrly non-gaap operating income per share $0.34

* Q1 results were significantly impacted by higher than anticipated catastrophe and storm losses

* Q2 catastrophe and storm losses will likely be capped at approximately same level as catastrophe and storm losses incurred in Q1

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Premiums earned increased 1.2 percent to $144.5 million for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: